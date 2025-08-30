Telford drug driver caught twice in two days while on a suspended sentence told to 'get a handle' on cannabis use

Liam Millington was stopped by police twice last December, prosecutor Danny Smith told Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (August 28). On both occasions Millington was in the same Volkswagen Golf, and on both occasions he tested positive for drugs.

After the first stop, in Springhill Road in Telford on December 12, he was taken into custody and a blood sample was taken for further drugs tests. He was found to have 6.2 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, a psychoactive component of cannabis) per litre of his blood. The legal driving limit is 2mcg per litre of blood.

Just nine days later, Millington was stopped in Matlock Avenue by a constable and tested again. On that occasion he was found to have 6.9mcg of THC per litre of blood and 122mcg of benzoylecgonine (BZE, a metabolite of cocaine). The legal driving limit for BZE is 50mcg per litre of blood.

Millington, of Bournside Drive, Telford, was charged and later admitted three counts of drug driving: two for THC and one for BZE. At the time he was serving a suspended sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, handed down in 2024.