Telford boxer who sped at 90mph in early-hours police chase a month after ban for drug driving is jailed

Muhammed Bilal Nadeem of Tern Way, Wellington, had been banned by magistrates in Telford for driving while under the influence of cannabis a month before his black VW Passat was spotted by police officers in Donnington Wood at around 1.35am on June 12 this year.

The 26-year-old, who has admitted offences of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to give a specimen and driving with no insurance, was spotted by police due to the sheer speed his car was travelling, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (August 28).

Prosecutor Mr Danny Smith told the court that officers gave chase "with blue lights flashing" as Nadeem hurtled through School Road before heading into more rural roads.

“The police vehicle in pursuit reached speeds of up to 90mph and still they could not keep up with him,” he said. “When he turned onto Humber Lane, the roads were narrow country lanes with limited views, blind bends and speed bumps.”

The narrow Humber Lane. Photo: Google

He said Nadeem still refused to slow down, despite the road conditions and 40mph limit.