Aaron Jones was due to attend at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but he did not turn up.

The 21 year-old of Belleisle Farm, Middletown was expected to answer a charge of driving a Vauxhall Corsa on July 23 2025 at Penmaenau, Builth Wells, when he is alleged to have had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.