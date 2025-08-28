Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh

Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh said he had received ‘dozens and dozens and dozens’ of calls about people racing on the roads and in the Groe, with horses and ponies being galloped about.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond, a former inspector, said some senior officers are too afraid of being labelled racist or anti-minorities to police the streets properly.

“I have had families on the Groe saying they felt totally unsafe as these ponies were being raced and people were playing with their children and they were terrified that someone would be injured,” Councillor Pugh told a town council meeting.

He said there were also reports of children and adults having to walk on the roads because horses and ponies were tied up on the pavements.

“It was a massive problem for me. I was promised adequate policing and we did not get it,” he added.

Councillor Gwyn Davies said one horse collided with a lorry and town clerk Louise Hammond said: “The situation was bad the week before the show. One horse was tied up outside the rugby club for hours and it was totally lame. It was very distressing to see it.”

Councillor Pugh said; “The police are telling me that there is not enough crime in Builth Wells, that it’s not reported enough, to justify the police officers, so I will bring this up at my next meeting with them and I will be encouraging everyone to ring 999 to get the standard of policing we deserve.

“Some nights we are getting one or two policemen based in Llandrindod Wells covering the whole of Radnorshire. We are paying for this service and we are not getting it.”

He said he would be having a meeting with the police about the issue.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said; “There is now a complete lack of confidence in the police so people do not report matters and then the police turn around and say we don’t get enough crime.”

A former inspector, Councillor Hammond said: “After 30 years in the police force, it is sad to say that some senior officers are too afraid of being labelled racist or anti minorities to police our streets properly.”

A Dyfed Powys police spokesperson said: “Local officers provided a policing presence in Builth Wells both in the lead up to the Royal Welsh Show in July, and during the show week itself. Any reports of anti-social behaviour made directly to police have been dealt with appropriately.

“Senior officers have planned to meet with town councillors and local authorities to address any ongoing concerns raised within the community. Dyfed-Powys Police remains committed to ensuring residents can live safely and peacefully in their communities, and will work alongside partners to manage any concerns holistically and proportionately.

“If anyone witnesses anti-social behaviour, or believes that they are a victim of crime, they are encouraged to report incidents directly to police by calling 101 or online: Contact us | Dyfed-Powys Police. In an emergency, always phone 999.”