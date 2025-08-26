Emma Bethel was due to attend at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of theft from Co-op Food on East Street, Rhayader on January 13 2025.

But the 31 year-old of Maes Brenin, who is accused of stealing goods to the value of £13.95, failed to appear or to contact the court with an explanation.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest.