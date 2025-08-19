Cyber attack on legal aid system delays sentence of man who tried to burgle cottages near Bridgnorth
The sentencing of a man who tried to burgle cottages near Bridgnorth has been postponed due to a cyber attack on the legal aid system delaying his psychiatric report.
Mark Everritt was due to face justice this week after pleading guilty to several attempted burglaries at cottages in Hampton Loade.
However, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told on Monday (August 18) that a psychiatric report was requested for the 41-year-old before he gets sentenced.
The reports, which cost £2,000 to £3,000, are normally paid for through the taxpayer-funded legal aid system.