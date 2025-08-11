Telford man hit with restraining order after attacking ex-partner and smashing her phone
A Telford man has been handed a restraining order and told to do unpaid work after assaulting his former partner and smashing her mobile phone.
Barry Jones of Withering Close, Wellington, had invited his former partner around to watch TV in February 2022, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (August 8).
Mr Joseph Lees, prosecuting, told the court that after his ex-girlfriend went to get a bottle of wine, she noticed a "change in attitude" in Jones.
Mr Lees said a row broke out between the pair, which resulted in Jones smashing her phone against a table.