Man, 25, in court accused of killing IT consultant in A5 crash near Shifnal
A man has appeared in court accused of killing an IT consultant and seriously injuring another man in a crash on the busy A5.
Avi Mathur, aged 45 and of Priorslee, Telford, died after a collision between a black Mercedes and a silver Ford Mondeo near Crackley Bank, Shifnal on June 4 last year.
Cody Everitt appeared at Telford Magistrates Court, facing charges of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 25-year-old, of Staddon Road, Appledore, Bideford, Devon, entered no pleas to the charges and the case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where it is next listed for September 2.
Everitt was granted unconditional bail until that date.
An inquest into Mr Mathur’s death was opened last June at Shropshire Coroner’s Court in Shrewsbury.