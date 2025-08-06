Police are investigating the “despicable” desecration of a grave in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information after a grave site near Builth Wells was subject to a “despicable act of vandalism”.

The force’s rural crime team said the incident took place at a private historic grave site in the village of Glascwm.

Four corner stone supporting pillars were forcibly removed from a raised tombstone-style grave, causing irretrievable damage and collapse of the entire structure.

The removed corner stones were subsequently found having been placed nearby on the entranceway into the burial grounds, as if in preparation to be collected and removed.

Four corner stone supporting pillars were forcibly removed from a raised tombstone style grave

Police say it happened some time between August 2 and 4.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for any information that may assist in identifying any possible suspects.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to get in touch online at https://orlo.uk/2qWF9, by email to 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or using the 101 phone number, quoting incident 25000645037.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.