Murder accused's father threatened to hang her husband 'from the back door' days before he was found dead

Kyle Pugh, aged 30, was found with fatal compression injuries to his neck on Aston Drive in Newport on March 22, 2022. He died in hospital the next day.

Amy Pugh, aged 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, who was married to but separated from Mr Pugh at the time of his death, is on trial for his murder.

Stafford Crown Court has previously been told how Mrs Pugh claimed she found Mr Pugh in her garden hanging from the back door to her kitchen by his belt after she threw him out earlier that night upon hearing his new girlfriend may have been pregnant.

But the jury has been told by prosecution barrister Julian Evans KC that this was a “fabrication”, and Mrs Pugh had killed her husband in her kitchen during an altercation.

The 30-year-old died as a result of compression injuries to his neck, but Mrs Pugh denies murdering him.

Kyle Pugh died in hospital in March of 2022

On Thursday (May 15), the court heard from Mr Pugh's sister Joanne Shakespeare.

She told the court that, a week before Mr Pugh was found at the Newport address, Mrs Pugh's father had threatened Mr Pugh on Facebook.

“It was a message on Facebook. Kyle showed me it,” she said. “It was a week before Kyle died. He [Amy's father] had said he would hang Kyle from the back door."