Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gary Hart, of Six Ashes near Bridgnorth, attended Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (April 28) to face a single allegation that he produced a class B drug, namely cannabis, in January of 2022.



He spoke only to confirm his identity and to answer "not guilty" when the charge was put to him.