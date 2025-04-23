That's why prisoners go to Iceland: Supermarket chain opens branch inside West Midlands prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shop was opened last month as part of the supermarket's vocational scheme to help inmates adjust to the outside world when they are released, also offering them the chance to be selected for a job after release.

Under the initiative for category C prisoners, those who earn currency for good behaviour can swap 'Monopoly-style cash' for some of Iceland's most popular goods which are not available on the prison wings, according to The Times.

HMP Oakwood

Eligible inmates can spend a maximum of £25 per week at the shop, which even has its own manager, to stock up on groceries including branded items like Chicago Town pizzas and Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

The prison supermarket is the first of its kind in the UK and forms part of a new 'marketplace' within a huge warehouse inside the Staffordshire prison which also houses a sweet shop, an electrical store, a coffee shop named Hopeful Grounds complete with prison-trained baristas, a fruit-and-veg stand and a leisure store called 'JP Sports', which sells kit and products such as protein powder.

Ellen Herickx, Iceland's employment manager, said: "A lot of prisoners, when they come into prison, think 'who's going to employ me? I'm in prison. That's it, that's the end of my life because nobody will take me on.' So when they get that opportunity, that second chance, they grasp it with both hands.

"They're less likely to reoffend, they're less likely to mess up because they've got structure, routine, stability, so straight away they're on the right path. And they're grateful because they didn't expect another chance."

Prisoners on the roof at HMP Oakwood in November 2013

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor has praised the scheme as 'unusually effective' - and last year named Oakwood, which is run by G4S, the top prison in England. It is among 15 privately run jails in England and Wales.

Mr Taylor commended the prison for its strong leadership, high expectations placed on inmates, and 'a culture of prisoner-led initiatives' and called it 'the best prison I have seen in my time as Chief Inspector'.

The high praise marks a major turnaround for Oakwood, which a decade ago was dubbed 'Jokewood' by prisoners after a series of incidents and a rooftop protest by inmates in 2013.

The marketplace was the brainchild of its head of employability Carly Balis, who helps identify inmates suitable for a role at the in-prison Iceland branch and passes their details to the company's Second Chance rehabilitation team.