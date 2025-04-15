Police hunt Telford robbery suspect after victim was grabbed from behind and threatened by man claiming to have a knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man was attacked by another man on Teece Drive in Priorslee at about 7.40pm on Monday, March 24.

The victim was approached by a man as he left the Co-op store on Priorslee Avenue.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: West Mercia Police

The suspect then attacked the man from behind, claiming he was armed with a knife, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

West Mercia Police officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can help them with their investigation as he was in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man above is asked to contact Detective Constable Julia Hiller by emailing julia.hiller@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/25719/25.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.