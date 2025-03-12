Dog poo thrown into Shrewsbury home of two beavers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on West Mercia Police’s neighbourhood matters page, PCSO Sarah Williams said that it was brought to her attention after she attended a meeting to welcome the animals into the Herongate community in Shrewsbury.

She said that if anyone is seen doing it, they ‘will be dealt with accordingly’.

“Whilst I am sure everyone wants to see and make the beavers feel welcome, it has been brought to our attentio that people have been throwing their dog poo/bags over the fence into where the beavers are living,” said PCSO Williams.

“Understandably, this behaviour is unacceptable and this could have an impact on the health of our new additions. Please can this behaviour stop. If anyone is seen doing this they will be dealt with accordingly.”

Conservationists are waiting on a decision about wild releases of beavers (Ben Birchall/PA)

The two Eurasian beavers were released into an enclosire at the Old River Bed nature reserve in Shrewsbury last month.

The project, which is a partnership between Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Shrewsbury Town Council, is part of a wider national effort to restore beavers to England.

Eurasian beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain around 400 years ago, are now making a comeback, and it is hoped that the release in Shrewsbury will help them create a more diverse and resilient wetland habitat.

Volunteers and camera traps will be used to monitor the beavers and their impact on the wetland habitat, with the aim that they will help control the growth of trees and mproving water quality for other wildlife.