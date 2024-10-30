Van with no tax or insurance seized in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer Robert Hughes posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page on Tuesday night reporting the discovery of the untaxed and uninsured vehicle during a routine patrol in the Hadley and Leegomery area.

The vehicle's tax is said to have expired two months prior to their findings, and PC Hughes reported the vehicle to the DVLA for "appropriate action".

A van was seized in Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police

The post said: "This incident highlights ongoing efforts by local police to identify vehicles that are not compliant with road tax and insurance requirements in the area. Members of the public are reminded to ensure their vehicles are properly taxed and insured at all times."