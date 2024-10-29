Police seize seventh bike in Shrewsbury from dangerous and anti social bikers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Harlescott and Sundorne Conor Browne posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today (October 29) reporting the incident in the York Road area of Harlescott Grange.

The motorbike rider fled police when noticed before ditching the bike in a garden of a property.

PC Browne said there have now been seven bikes seized by police from individuals who ride them in a dangerous and anti-social manner.

The motorbike that has been seized by police. Picture: Harlescott & Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team

The post said: "Harlescott and Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team whilst out on patrol have seized another motorbike off an individual who was riding the bike in an anti-social manner.

"The individual had rode off from police when noticed, and has since ditched the vehicle in a garden in the York Road area of Harlescott Grange.

"Since July 2024, there has now been seven bikes seized from individuals who continue to ride them in a dangerous, and anti-social manner.

"Off-road bikes should be ridden on private land with the owners permission, they should not be used on a public road. If they are used on a public road, the rider should hold a full driving license, insured and bike should be taxed."