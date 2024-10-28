West Mercia Police supports national operation to reduce harm on 'biggest killer' in region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Operation Dark Night is being run across the UK from today until Sunday, November 10 and is focusing on various road users on the basis that "everyone has the right to use the roads safely whether choosing to do this via cycle, horse or foot".

In line with a commitment to reduce harm caused on the region's roads that are the "biggest killer", West Mercia Police has announced they are backing the operation co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), and reported that pedestrians and cyclists are involved in more collisions than any other group when looking at casualty rate per billion miles travelled.

Motorists are being urged to "look carefully for other road users" especially during the winter months, as police said collisions have occurred where vehicles have failed to see the presence of another road user when undertaking manoeuvres, overtaking or at junctions.

As part of the operation, West Mercia Police said it will also be highlighting motorists' legal obligation to "ensure their vision is roadworthy every time they get behind the wheel". Being caught driving with uncorrected defective eyesight is punishable with a fine of up to £1,000, three penalty points and possible disqualification.

Meanwhile, cyclists pedestrians and horse riders are being encouraged to think about how visible they are to other road users and to consider wearing high visibility clothing and reflective material - to ensure they can be seen easily.

Pedestrians are being reminded to also use pedestrian crossings where possible, and cyclists have been urged to ensure their bike is in "good working order" and possess front and rear lights.

West Mercia Police said officers will be "covering a variety of operational activities" as part of Operation Dark Night that include attending a number of high-profile locations to offer road safety advice and hand out high-vis material and bike lights if needed.

Superintendent for West Mercia Police, Stuart Bill said: "With people embracing sustainable forms of transport, like cycling, it's more important than ever for all road users to think about their presence on the roads and the impact they have.

"We're urging all motorists to be aware of all road users, take extra care and make that extra check at junctions and when overtaking cyclists and horses. It's down to all of us to ensure that our roads are shared responsibly and that we are respectful of all road users.

"We're encouraging cyclists and pedestrians to think about how visible they are and reminding cyclists that it is a legal requirement for bikes to have both front and rear lights."

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion added: "Roads are the biggest killer in West Mercia, and this sad fact needs to change. Education plays a vital role in rewriting this narrative, so I back West Mercia Police's focus to engage with horse riders, cyclists and motorists about how they can keep themselves and others' safe."