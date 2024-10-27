Judge calls for pre-sentence report after man, 23, admits inciting a child for sex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owain Roberts, now of Forden, near Welshpool but formerly of Gobowen near Oswestry admitted two offences when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Roberts admitted to attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity in Shropshire between January 24, 2023 and February 5, 2023.

He also admitted to attempting to engage in sexual communication with the same child between the same dates for the discussion of sexual intercourse.