Alastair Meikle of Meikle Growers Ltd, Gardd Afon, Tafolwern, Llanbrynmair failed to appear at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is facing six charges including failing to complete TB testing of his herd by October 22 2023, obstructing a person in the execution of the Cattle Identification Regulations, and failing to provide records or to permit an inspection of cattle kept on the premises.

Meikle also faces charges of failing to produce sheep and goat registers when instructed to do so by an authorised inspector, failing to produce pig registers when instructed by an authorised inspector, obstructing Jenni Hughes-Ellis, a person authorised under the regulation of the Animal By-Products Regulations and failing to produce animal by-product records when required to do so by Jenni Hughes-Ellis.

Powys County Council solicitor Reshmi Mukherjee was at court but she was unable to proceed with the case because some of the offences are either way matters and could be sent to the crown court.

She asked for a warrant without bail.

Magistrates agreed to issue a warrant without bail in the case.