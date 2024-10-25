Sadistic serial abuser who force-fed woman cigarette butts is locked up for years of cruel attacks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Philip Mutch, formerly of Shrewsbury but now of Capern Grove, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to five charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of controlling or coercive control behaviour, when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

Jonathan Dickinson, prosecuting, told how 40-year-old Mutch had previously been jailed for similar behaviour to another woman.

The court was told of shocking violent attacks on the Shrewsbury victim over around three years – including while she was pregnant.

Mr Dickinson explained that Mutch was "routinely paranoid" and "obsessed by the idea his partner had been unfaithful".

The court was read details of a catalogue of incidents where the victim was subjected to extreme violence and degrading acts – repeatedly spitting in her face, forcing her to eat cigarette butts from an ashtray, and stubbing cigarettes out on her body.

Mr Dickinson said on one occasion Mutch, who did not live with the woman, burst into her home at 5am ranting and looking for other men.

During the incident Mutch threatened to throw the woman, who was pregnant at the time, down the stairs.

He also punched and kicked her, as well as strangled her.

On another occasion when Mutch had been drinking he embarked on a terrifying violent assault. During the attack he slapped her to the face, pinned her against a wall, strangled her and bit her face.

He also kicked her in the spine – with the woman already suffering from long-standing back issues - pulled her onto the sofa by her hair and punched her with a full fist between the eyes.

The attack continued as he again bit her, spat in her face and and punched her in the spine and stomach.

During the incident Mutch also ripped the woman's clothes, before forcing her to eat cigarette butts and trying to burn her with a lit cigarette.

Mr Dickinson said the incidents had taken place over "several hours".

Further incidents took place involving more shocking and disturbing violence, with the victim on one occasion suffering a permanent scar to her lip after Mutch punched her, also chipping her front tooth.

The court was told on occasions he had strangled her until she passed out, and would continue the assaults when she regained consciousness.

After being arrested Mutch denied coercive or controlling behaviour, or ever assaulting her, and said the victim "could be quite fiery".

A moving impact statement from the victim was read to the court, describing the harrowing impact of the abuse.

It explained that prior to meeting him she had enjoyed meeting people and socialising, but that "the abuse from Phil has ruined my life and I have lost myself as a result".

She said: "I live my life in constant fear all of the time as a result of what Phil did to me."

The court was told how the trauma of the experience had led the woman to suffer severe nightmares where she would see Mutch's "sadistic smile" and hear "the vicious, sneering tone he would use, calling me a slag".

She added: "I wish I could forget his voice but I can't."

Mr Dickinson read further passages from the statement which explained the devastating impact of Mutch's actions.

It said: "The abuse by Phil has irreparably damaged me as a person, now I feel I will never be the same again."

The court was told how the coercive behaviour had impacted on her life.

She said: "The abuse and control took all my confidence away and isolated me from my friends and family.

"He stripped everything away from me by controlling all my movement and even padlocking me in my own flat."

In a further demonstration of the impact of Mutch's control over his victim she explained how he would control her access to her bank accounts – demanding money to spend on alcohol, cigarettes, petrol, designer clothes and video games machines.

The court was told Mutch was jailed in 2021 for 34 months for similar behaviour to another woman. That relationship had come after the relationship with his Shrewsbury victim.

Debra White, mitigating on Mutch's behalf, said he deserved credit for pleading guilty to the offences.

She also argued Mutch's sentence should be reduced because the offences had been known about before he was sentenced for his actions towards his latest victim.

She said that he had already been to prison and had "begun to rebuild his life".

She said: "With respect to the decision-making process, that is not the way to deal with things."

Sentencing, Judge Recorder Julian Taylor said: "Your behaviour was absolutely disgraceful. It was cruel and manipulative."

Mutch was jailed for 30 months. He will be released after half of the sentence, and will serve the remaining 15 months on licence.

The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order barring Mutch from contacting his victim.