Boy,14, arrested in Market Drayton for theft of a van with a man

West Mercia Police officer Andy King posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (Sunday, October 20) reporting that the teenager was released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue, and that a 25-year-old male was subsequently arrested.

The post said that officers from the North Shropshire town responded to reports of a Ford Transit van being stolen in Beresford Road at approximately 9pm on Saturday night.

After the initial arrest, police were alerted to a vehicle suspected to being driven by someone without a license in the Fairfields area of Market Drayton. A 25-year-old male was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for officers, and has since been released, pending an investigation.

The post said: "On Saturday, October 19 at approximately 9pm, officers from Market Drayton responded to the report of a Ford Transit van being stolen in Beresford Road.

"A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. He has since been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

"A short while later, officers from OPU were alerted to a vehicle suspected to being driven by someone without a license in the Fairfields area of Market Drayton. Despite the driver making efforts to elude the officers, they were very quickly caught and a 25-year old-male was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for officers.

"He has since been released pending an investigation."