Shoplifter given another chance after court hears she's moved away from Ludlow 'peer pressure'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thirty-year old Hannah Naomi Williams was given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to three counts of shop theft on the same day and for failing to turn up for a drug test.

Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday was told that the shoplifting was unsophisticated and involved stealing £10 of alcohol and £21 of washing products from a One Stop Shop in Ludlow.

Williams, who has moved from the town to Coalbrookdale, also admitted stealing an £8 bottle of wine from the Family Shopper, in Ludlow.

All the offences took place on the same day, June 14, 2024, the court was told.