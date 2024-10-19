Shoplifter given another chance after court hears she's moved away from Ludlow 'peer pressure'
A shoplifter who said she was put under peer pressure in Ludlow to commit her crimes has been sentenced by magistrates.
Thirty-year old Hannah Naomi Williams was given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to three counts of shop theft on the same day and for failing to turn up for a drug test.
Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday was told that the shoplifting was unsophisticated and involved stealing £10 of alcohol and £21 of washing products from a One Stop Shop in Ludlow.
Williams, who has moved from the town to Coalbrookdale, also admitted stealing an £8 bottle of wine from the Family Shopper, in Ludlow.
All the offences took place on the same day, June 14, 2024, the court was told.