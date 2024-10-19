How 'Scouse Kev' peddled 'both flavours' crack and heroin to Shrewsbury drug users by text message

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre – heard that Connor Sholliker and Kaine Currens, both originally from Liverpool, were involved in a 'County Lines' operation to peddle class A drugs on the streets of Shrewsbury.

The pair were operating what was known as 'the Kev line', sending out bulk text messages advertising both class A drugs.

Both had previously pleaded guilty to charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that the messages were offering "both flavours" and "best of both", referring to crack cocaine and heroin – with hundreds of messages sent to recipients between May and July this year.

Ms Francis said that at times the messages were going to more than 30 people at once.