Burglars target high performance and high value vehicles in Shropshire town

West Mercia Police officer based in Newport, Rich Edward posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (October 15) reporting the incidents in Newport.

The police officer said offenders have been targetting high-performance and high-value vehicles that are parked on residential driveways.

The post said: "I wanted to inform you of a number of recent burglaries in the local area.

"It appears that offenders have been targeting high-performance and high-value vehicles parked on residential driveways. We call this type of burglary a 'car-key burglary' as offenders will break into a home in order to search for keys to then steal the vehicle parked outside."