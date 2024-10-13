Oswestry man charged with string of sexual offences 'in presence of child'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers with North Wales Police have said a 55-year-old man from the Oswestry area was remanded into custody on Saturday after being charged with several offences.

According to police, the charges related to three incidents which were reported to the force in May 2023, and June and October this year.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "A 55-year-old male from the Oswestry area has been remanded into custody today following being charged with three offences of indecent exposure and engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child.

"This follows three incidents being reported to North Wales Police in May 2023, June 2024 and October 2024."

North Wales Police has been approached for more information.