Volvo digger stolen from Shropshire village - then found dumped four hours later

West Mercia Police officer and Community Support Officer for Cleobury and Highley, Jacqueline Fletcher, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today reporting the theft that occurred on Sunday night.

A Volvo EC55 digger was stolen from Billingsley before it was found abandoned four hours later off the B4363.

The vehicle is said to have been towed away by a white Ford Transit van. Officers found bolt cutters and two false number plates inside the van, and have removed both vehicles for "forensic awareness".

"If you want to report a crime via CrimeStoppers you can do so: crimestoppers-uk.org."