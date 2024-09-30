Postboxes stolen across south Shropshire after poles cut - police appeal for info

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers have been made aware that a number of boxes have been stolen in Craven Arms, Corvedale and Ape Dale area.

PCSO Lisa Thomas, of the South West Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We have been made aware that a number of Royal Mail post boxes have been cut from their wooden poles in the area of Craven Arms (east and west), the Corvedale and Apedale area.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around post boxes or have any information regarding these thefts please inform the local team - csca.snt@westmercia.police.uk.”

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.