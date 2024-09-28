Shropshire village church takes action as police report anti social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police say they have been conducting patrols in Pontesbury near Shrewsbury after the village has recently "been subjected to criminal damage", and a church within the village is keeping its doors locked due to "reports of youths getting inside".

West Mercia Police officer and Police Community Support Officer for Shrewsbury Rural West, Sarah Edwards posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page last night (Friday, September 28) reporting that public toilets in the area have been shut down after being damaged.

The post also reports noise and bottles being smashed at a children's play area.

Police say they are determined to reduce anti social behaviour in the region.

The post said: "Your Safer Neighbourhood Team has been conducting patrols of Pontesbury. Sadly and more recently Pontesbury has been subjected to criminal damage to the public toilets which have now been shut down, the church which now keeps its doors locked due to reports of youths getting inside, the play area where noise and reports of bottles being smashed.

"The cricket pitch was also checked and a group could be heard but when approached the noise has stopped and no one located in the area. We will endeavour to reduce and stop this mindless behaviour and anyone located in these areas causing issues will be dealt with by officers.

"If you are being subjected to any of this behaviour and disturbance then please notify us."