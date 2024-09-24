Suspicious people reported 'trying car doors in Wellington in the early hours'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers have had reports from Wiseman Crescent and Christine Avenue around 2am on Monday.

PCSO Zoe Beven, of the Wellington West & Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating reported persons trying car doors through the night.

"We have had reports from Wiseman Crescent and Christine Avenue around 2am on September 24, 2024 and we want to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.

"If you’ve seen anything suspicious or have information that might help with enquires, please call 101."

You can also report a crime on the West Mercia Police website.

Police advise people to lock your vehicle and not keep anything on display and to call them at the time of seeing people doing this on 999 as they could also be trying house doors for burglaries or stealing cars.

