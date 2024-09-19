Police appeal after camper van stolen in south Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Cleobury and Highley, Jacqueline Fletcher posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (September 19) reporting that a white Peugeot Boxer camper van has been stolen.

The van with the registration 'YD63 UYS' was stolen from a property on the Rhea Hall Estate in Highley between 2.30am and 1pm yesterday (September 18).

The police officer is urging residents of the south Shropshire village to contact them if they have any information or CCTV.

A post said: "We are appealing for information after a Peugeot Boxer camper van in white was stolen.

"The camper van was stolen between 2.30am and 1pm on September 18, and was stolen on the Rhea Hall Estate, Highley.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 If you have got any CCTV or information and quote Ref: 00185_i_18092024.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

"If you ever feel at risk, or a crime is in progress, please always dial 999."