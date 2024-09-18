Silent crime: Foodbank staff in Telford terrorised by street thug who keeps being arrested and released by the courts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last Friday, staff at the Dawley Christian Centre & Methodist Church had to dial 999 after the individual, who cannot be named for legal reasons, threatened volunteers and demanded a food parcel, meant for the needy.

The 43-year-old was arrested, charged and appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, yet hours after being bailed he was back in Dawley and had to be re-arrested after threatening the volunteers again

It wasn't the first time the individual, who has multiple convictions for an array of antisocial behaviour and petty criminality, had terrorised staff there.

One Dawley local, who doesn't want to be named due to fear of reprisals, said people at the church were "terrified" of the individual.

He said: “He comes in all the time and is very threatening. He is not entitled to food parcels but staff give them him anyway as they don't want to set him off.

“He's one of those individuals who can be calm one minute then the next he just kicks off – it is like a flick of a switch. Everybody is terrified of him and the church can't ban him from the premises because of fear he'll take it out on the staff. They are all volunteers and many of them are elderly.

“Last week he came in and kicked off. And staff had no option but to call 999.”

The Dawley Christian Centre. Photo: Google Maps

He said “to their credit” West Mercia Police “responded immediately” and officers turned up and arrested him.

But the individual was to return just days later – and just hours after being set free from the courts - threatening staff at the foodbank again.

“After police arrested him he was sent to the magistrates court who released him on bail. He then came back to Dawley as soon as he walked free,” the volunteer said, adding as part of his bail conditions the individual is prohibited from entering the church, but he ignored the order. "He was then arrested again but has since been bailed so he will be back.

“He's been arrested before, lots of times, he is bailed but hours later comes back and is arrested again and is released again. It just goes on and on. He's been banned from the town, banned from Tesco's because of all his shoplifting but he keeps coming back.

“It is not the police's fault - they keep arresting him but the courts keep letting him out.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the individual has now been charged for three section 4 public order offences and is due in court on January 16.

The spokesperson said: " The charges are in relation to incidents in Dawley on August 30, September 13 and September 15."

But they added: "He has been bailed."

The epidemic of Silent Crime

The incident is shocking - but, maybe even more alarming, is that it is one of 6,300 crimes that go unsolved every day in Britain, according to latest Home Office figures.

The government data also shows that two million crimes went unsolved in a single year in the UK, while offences like knife crime and shoplifting soared in the same set of statistics.

The relentless daily criminality has promoted the Shropshire Star along with its parent company, NationalWorld and sister websites and newspapers across the country, to launch a campaign to give victims of the violence, thefts and anti social - that so often go underreported - a voice.

We are calling this epidemic Silent Crime.

Research shows that we only bother to tell police about four out of ten crimes. Add those two figures together and it is clear that the vast majority happen with absolutely no repercussions. And so they continue.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and what justice was served - or not.

Why don't we report every crime and why isn't the criminal justice system better at making criminals pay? It would seem to me that faith in the systems that should keep us safe is at rock bottom.

Most of this isn't the police's fault, a lot comes down to a social care system that has collapsed and politicians who have turned a blind eye for decades. That doesn't mean that urgent action couldn't and shouldn't be taken. It doesn't have to be this way.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.