Police pictured at Wellington Market as burglary suspect arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said they were called to Wellington Market at around 12.30am on Monday, following a report of a burglary.

Officers said that a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

Shropshire firefighters were also called into assist

An eyewitness to the incident reported seeing officers at the Victorian market building and photographed police as they investigated.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene at around 1am.

Police were seen climbing onto the roof of Wellington Market

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Market Street in Wellington at around 12.30am this morning following a report of a burglary.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and he remains in police custody."

The incident is just the latest in a string of reports of break-ins at the town's market.