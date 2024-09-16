Paedophile who targeted children as young as 12 is locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum Walker, from Presteigne, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, September 2.

Walker, who admitted some of the 10 charges against him but denied most of them, was found guilty at trial earlier this year.

The offences occurred between December 2018 and September 2021 against victims as young as 12 when the defendant was aged between 18 and 20.

Walker denied five counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child, but was found guilty of all five.