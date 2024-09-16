Wine bar 'rammed' by vehicle in Newport - police investigate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to Stafford Street in Newport on Sunday evening following reports of a vehicle "ramming" the front of a wine and cocktail bar.

Officers attended Fusion Bar shortly after 10.45pm and said an investigation was underway to find those responsible.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to Stafford Street in Newport shortly after 10.45pm following reports of a vehicle ramming a building.

Photo: Karen Woodcock/All About Newport Ltd

"Enquiries to locate the offenders and vehicle are ongoing."

Photographs from the scene show damaged shutters at the front of the property and the glass windows and doors behind were smashed.

Photo: Karen Woodcock/All About Newport Ltd

Information can be passed on to the police online at westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers, online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111