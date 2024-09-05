Police seize two vehicles after council parking concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police and Safer Neighbourhood Officer, Robert Hughes posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that Telford and Wrekin Council had shared concerns about parking on Church Street in Wellington.

During a patrol the officer discovered a Volkswagen Golf that had been issued with a ticket for parking on a yellow line. Officer Hughes says the vehicle's tax also expired on July 1, and was told by a resident that the car was blocking parking spaces.

A black Vauxhall Astra parked next to the Volkswagen was also reported as untaxed - since March this year - and was found to be uninsured.

The officer arranged for the vehicles to be seized and towed away.

A Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra were seized by police, picture: West Mercia Police

The Safer Neighbourhood Officer also reported that he issued a traffic offence report to a motorbike rider who was uninsured and not wearing a helmet, and was spotted by residents riding around Wellington.

The officer said he will looking into shoplifting, anti-social behaviour, speeding and other issues in the town.