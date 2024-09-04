'Noticeable increase in reported lamb thefts' police in Shropshire warn farmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police constable Andrew Worrall posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today warning of rural livestock theft ahead of market season.

The officer reports an increase in reported lamb thefts across the UK, and is asking rural residents to be vigilant as lambs are being prepared for market.

The post said: "New season lambs (this year's born lambs) are now getting fat in the field readying for market. Market prices also remain high.

"There is a noticeable increase in reported lamb thefts across the UK.

"Please be aware of any suspicious activity around the rural areas and report to 101."