Banned and a hefty fine: Man caught at Oswestry services with more than three times limit of booze in system - court

Richard Peter Banks, aged 47, of Tregynon, near Newtown in Powys was caught after a member of the public saw his BMW X1 being driven "from side to side" at Mile End Services near Oswestry on August 15.

Prosecutor Charlotte Morgan told Telford Magistrates Court that Banks had been arrested by the police near the KFC takeaway. He was recorded as having a lower reading of 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.

Banks pleaded guilty to drink driving at more than three times the legal limit when he appeared in court on Tuesday .

Sandeep Kumar, representing Banks, said his client accepts that he made a "poor decision".

Banks works as an office-based engineer in the Warrington area and had gone to a leaving do.

"In his mind he was sure that he was able to drive," said Mr Kumar. "He was not.

"He is remorseful and this was a one off incident."

Mr Kumar said Banks had been travelling home and had been due to go on holiday the next day when he had been due to drive his wife.

The court was not told whether Banks was able to go on holiday.

Mr Kumar said his client had been suffering from a physical condition that gave him a "low mood".

The court was told that Banks would be able to keep his job.

But he now needs to take three train journeys to travel to Warrington on Tuesdays and return on Thursdays.

His inevitable driving ban would have an impact on his trips to hospital in Stoke and Shrewsbury, Mr Kumar said.

The court was told that Banks earns £79,000 per year, receiving just over £2,000 every two weeks.

District judge Ian Barnes said 116 had been a high reading, exacerbated by the fact that this was not Banks' first drink driving offence. He had two convictions against his name from 25 years ago.

Judge Barnes banned Banks from driving for 28 months and handed down a 12 month community order. In that time Banks must carry out 10 rehabilitation activity days with the probation service.

He also fined him £1,050 and ordered that he pay a £114 victims surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.