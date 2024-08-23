"It’s heartbreaking to think that the last moments of this dog’s life were likely suffering in pain and fear" – RSPCA reveals cruelty to dogs is on the rise in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year, the animal protection charity received 455 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county – compared to 420 in 2022.

It has also revealed a heartbreaking story of an dog found with a broken neck, abandoned in a field earlier this year.

In that case the person responsible has never been found.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs – around 144 a day – compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of eight per cent in just one year.

The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, marking a 23 per cent increase in just four years.

In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479 – meaning the figures have been rising year-on-year.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer appeal.

Cruelty to dogs is on the rise in Shropshire the RSPCA has said.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

The charity has revealed how he body of a dead lurcher dog with a broken neck was found in a field in Much Wenlock earlier this year.

A member of the public found the dog’s body in January and reported it to police, who contacted the RSPCA.

The dog was found down a ditch, in a field one mile between the B4368 and B4378, with blood on his legs and paws.

This lurcher was found abandoned in a field with a broken neck - its owner has never been traced.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rachel Ward and Inspector Claire Davey took the body to a vets, and an examination showed that the dog had a broken neck and a fractured vertebrae.

Rachel said: “The vet was of the opinion that these injuries are non-accidental and it is very concerning that the dog was in such a state and then was dumped in a field. We don’t know if the dog was dead or alive when dumped.

“He had blood inside his mouth and a few scrapes on his body. Three of his paws were really deeply scuffed with chunks of skin missing, which the vet said was consistent with being dragged across hard ground.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that the last moments of this dog’s life were likely suffering in pain and fear.”

Despite an appeal for information, the person responsible was never found.

Anyone who suspects an animal is being cruelly treated can find out how to report the incidents on the RSPCA’s website.

Before contacting the RSPCA to make a report, people are asked to make sure they have the following information to hand

* Your name, address and telephone number

*The date, time and location/address of the incident – you can use what3words for a precise location

* A description of the animal's environment and body condition

* If known, the name and address of the person involved

*Names and addresses of any witnesses

* The registration number and description of any vehicle involved.

All reports made to the RSPCA are made in confidence.