Drugged-up driver caught three times in 11 days is handed road ban

Hayden Stevenson, aged 18, was caught twice in Telford and once in Shrewsbury in April this year having taken the illegal, Class C drug.

He was at Telford Magistrates Court this week to be sentenced for one of those offences, which occurred in Britannia Way, Hadley on April 24.

At around 4.25pm, police on patrol stopped a Ford Focus being driven by Stevenson.

They carried out a roadside drug swipe which proved positive, and arrested him.