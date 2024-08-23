Driver, 21, banned for driving under influence of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Indiya Fradley, aged 21, was caught at 4am driving a Toyota Aygo on Wolverhampton Road, Bridgnorth on March 20 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police stopped her and carried out a positive roadside drugs swipe.

She was arrested and taken to the police station, where a blood test was carried out.

It revealed she had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 50mcg.

Fradley, of Oak Drive, Seisdon, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Rather than speak in court, she handed several documents up for District Judge Ian Barnes to read, including a letter to him and a reference from the North Shropshire Recovery Partnership.

After taking several minutes to read her submissions, the judge told Fradley: "I know from your letter that you are concerned about losing your driving licence.

"I don't have any discretion. I have to impose a disqualification.

"You have pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and I give you full credit.

"It is clear from the letters I have read that there was a significant amount going on in your personal life."

The judge disqualified Fradley from driving for 12 months and fined her £276.

He also ordered her to pay £45 in prosecution costs and a £110 victim surcharge.