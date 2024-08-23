Compensation offer for 'zombie knives' surrender ahead of legal crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police are issuing the call following the launch of a surrender and compensation scheme by the Government – where people can be paid for handing over the weapons.

Under the scheme, the items can be surrendered to police.

Lawful owners will be able to claim compensation for the items in most cases if the total value of the items is more than £30.

Claims can be submitted to West Mercia Police using a form which is available via the force's website.

Owners will have a one-month surrender period to hand in their weapons to the police as the scheme will run until September 23.

Changes to the Criminal Justice Act 1988 will add ‘zombie style’ knives and ‘zombie style’ machetes to the list of prohibited offensive weapons, meaning from midnight on September 24 it will become an offence to be in possession of the weapons.

It will also become prohibited to be part of manufacture, importation, sale, and general supply of the items

Superintendent Brian Gibbs, Head of prevention for West Mercia Police, said: “We are in full support of this scheme which will mean removing these unnecessary and life-threatening weapons from our communities. We have far too often seen the devastation that knife crime has brought to victims, families and many others across the three counties we serve.

“I urge anyone who is in possession of such weapons to bring them to your local police station, and we ask that anybody surrendering items ensure they are safe to handle whilst travelling to and whilst on police premises.

“We ask that the weapons are contained in a way that won’t cause any alarm or distress to other members of the public. We suggest they are wrapped and placed in a sealed bag or box."

Items can be surrendered at Telford Police Station in Malinsgate and Shrewsbury Police Station on Clive Road, Monkmoor, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Specialist support for young people around knife crime is offered by Steer Clear which receives funding from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

More information about the scheme is available here.