Retired police officer denies rapes and multiple sexual offences against children in Shropshire

John Price is alleged to have committed the offences during a ten year period between 2011 and 2022.

The 71-year-old appeared before Recorder Ben Williams at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday charged with 18 offences.

The charges included four counts of rape, four counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, three counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, three further sexual assaults along with two charges of voyeurism.

The charges relate to three victims, the court heard.

Price, who lives near Kelso in Scotland, was also charged with three counts of being in possession of nearly 200 indecent images of children.

He pleaded not guilty to all 18 charges.

Price, who retired as a police sergeant 24 years ago, was granted conditional bail ahead of a further hearing to be held in November and a five-day trial set to begin on July 21 next year.