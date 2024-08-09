West Mercia Police apologise after inbox for reporting violence wasn't monitored

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police, which covers Shropshire, says it is 'below the service we would expect and have taken immediate action to rectify this.'

In a statement the force said: "West Mercia Police is truly committed to providing the best possible service for victims and survivors and sincerely apologise that a dedicated violence against women and girls email address was not routinely monitored.

"It’s below the service we would expect and have taken immediate action to rectify this.

"We understand this may undermine trust and confidence in victims of violence against women and girls and it goes against the efforts we have taken and the work we have carried out to rebuild their trust.

"We are absolutely committed to providing the best possible service for victims and survivors and endeavour to put victims at the heart of everything we do."

The BBC reported that the inbox had not been checked, with 26 messages going unread. They were dated between September and June with six requiring 'further action' and have been allocated to a dedicated officer to progress.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones told the broadcaster that there was no indication that any of the women who had made contact had come to any harm.

In June the Star reported that one in four crimes in the Shropshire policing region are committed against women and girls. The region's police commissioner has pledged action.

A report from National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) is calling violence against women and girls a “national emergency”.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion says he is committed to playing his part in tackling gender-based violence in the region.

PCC John Campion said: “As a man, I can never experience what some women and girls endure when they leave their front door.

“However, this call to action from the NPCC is another positive step in acknowledging the issue on a national level and builds on the significant change I am delivering locally.

“It’s a sad fact that violence against women and girls is happening too often in West Mercia.

“I am committed to tackling this epidemic head-on, and that’s why I proudly fund a range of services to break the cycle of harm, and support victims on the path to recovery which also helps them to get the justice they deserve.”

The NPCC’ report includes a number of recommendations.

The NPCC' report includes a number of recommendations.

It calls for the creation of a new dedicated policing hub to provide training to officers and investigators to provide a better service to victims.