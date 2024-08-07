Banned: Farmer drank four bottles of lager and drove on the A5

William Upton, aged 20, was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Golf on the busy carriageway in Shrewsbury.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that officers stopped Upton at around 10.20pm on May 19 this year.

He gave a positive roadside breath test and was arrested by police.

At the police station he gave another breath test which gave a reading of 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Upton, of Ellerdine, Telford, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

Mike Surzyn, mitigating, said Upton had drank four bottles of lager during the day and had "no idea" he was going to be over the limit.

He added that Upton lives and works on his family's farm, that he will keep his job but his work will be affected due to not being able to drive tractors.

Magistrates banned Upton from driving for 12 months and fined him £233. He was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £95 victim surcharge.