£100 of charity funds stolen as businesses on same Wellington street report third burglary in 10 days
Another business in Wellington has reported a burglary - the third break-in on one street in 10 days.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The day after café AJ's Kitchen was burgled for a can of coke, yet another business on the same street has reported a burglary.
Gymphobics, a women's only gym on Market Street in Wellington reportedly had around £100 that they had raised for charity stolen overnight on Monday.
Owner, Layla Chester, discovered the break-in when she opened the store on Tuesday morning.
As well as the box containing funds raised for local charities, the petty cash tin was also raided, as well as a laptop and mobile phone were stolen.