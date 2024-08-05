Burgled for a can of coke! – Wellington Market traders left frustrated by spate of thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Just over a week since popular bagel shack, Red Brick saw their till and tip jar emptied in a burglary, more traders have been targeted.

In the early hours of Monday, a man was caught on CCTV entering AJ's Kitchen through a window that had been prised open.

Once inside, he helped himself to a can of coke, and went on his way.

Last week, around £200 was reportedly stolen from Red Brick, along with a racing bike and some DJ equipment and yet another can of coke.

Watching the whole thing play out in the early hours of Monday on her mobile phone, was AJ's Kitchen owner, Jane Edgington.