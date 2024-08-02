Telford arsonist set fire to caravan in 'revenge' attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Daniel Kowalski, aged 45, set the caravan ablaze on a driveway next to the victim's house in Wellington, Telford.

He then smashed the driver's window of the victim's car.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the victim was "known" to Kowalski, and he was seeking "revenge".

"The entirety of the inside of the caravan was burnt," said Emma Swindell, prosecuting, who added that he caused damage totalling £600.

Kowalski, she said, wore black clothing and a balaclava to carry out the crimes.

He injured his hand and left a trail of blood from the car window to his house, and when police went to arrest him later, his clothing smelled of fuel.

"The defendant was interviewed and made full admissions," said Ms Swindell. "He explained how there was a history between he and the victim, and that was the motive behind the offences."

She added that Kowalski had intended to "cause very serious damage to the property".

Kowalski, of Steventon Road, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty to arson and criminal damage. He has six previous convictions for 12 offences, including being drunk in charge of a vehicle in 2021, driving while disqualified in 2020 and further driving offences in 2019.

His barrister said Kowalski is "sorry for the way he behaved," that he is a married father of four and that his youngest child has health problems.

Recorder Rachel Brand KC told Kowalski: "I know you have problems with that man but this was not the right way to deal with things. You know that.

"I hardly need to say to you that setting fire to a caravan parked at the front of someone's house was such a very dangerous thing to do.

"It is lucky no-one was hurt, and you were lucky that the charge wasn't a more serious offence.

"There is no doubt that you deserve a prison sentence for this. I have had to think carefully about whether that sentence could be suspended."

She handed Kowalski a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. She also ordered him to do 25 rehabilitation activity days and pay a £75 fine.

No further orders were made for compensation or costs.