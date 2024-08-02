Police seize off-road bike from driver with no licence or insurance
Police have seized an off-road bike from a man who was driving with no licence or insurance.
By Luke Powell
Published
West Mercia Police officer and South Telford PSCO Joshua Wall posted on the force's neighbourhood Matters page this afternoon reporting that the Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team seized the bike in Coalbrookdale on Wednesday.
Police also issued a Traffic Offence Report to the rider who was "driving other than in accordance with a driving licence" while also driving without insurance.
Police have asked that if you have any information about off road bikes please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk