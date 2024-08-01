Speeders caught on main road into Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police carried out enforcement activity in Bicton and on The Mount in Shrewsbury yesterday.

PCSO Jacqueline Baldwin said: "Speed enforcement was carried out in Shrewsbury yesterday at Bicton Village and The Mount.

"In total, five tickets were issued to motorists who were speeding and another 23 motorist were stopped and given advice.

"Safer Neighbourhood Team Rural West will continue to monitor the areas at differing times and dates."