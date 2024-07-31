'It's a joke': Canvasser punched in brutal assault left' disgusted' by attacker's sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Councillor Garry Burchett was reacting after Ian David Brookes of West View, Ford, was given a community order at Telford Magistrates Court.

Brookes was sentenced for two counts of assault by beating on June 27.

The attack took place while Councillor Burchett, who was the agent for the Shrewsbury Tory candidate Daniel Kawczynski at the recent General Election, was out canvassing.

The court heard that Brookes stormed out of his house after Councillor Burchett had posted a leaflet through his letter box.

The irate 59-year-old proceeded to rip the leaflet up, before calling Councillor Burchett 'Tory Scum'.

He then punched the councillor full-force to the face, before raining down blows on Mr Burchett after he was pulled to the floor by his dog.

The incident was only stopped when nearby builders intervened.